Watch: Kevin Hart Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that comedian/actor Kevin Hart’s “Laugh Out Loud” streaming video service is all set to launch on August 3rd, 2017.

Hart’s comedy video service, which is in partnership with Lionsgate, will feature original scripted and unscripted comedy series, stand-up specials, licensed programming and live broadcasts.

Deadline.com reports: The service will feature content created, produced by and starring digital comedy talent including GloZell, King Bach, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Draya Michelle, David So, Timothy DeLaGhetto and Anjelah Johnson (MADtv, viral sensation Bon Qui Qui), among others. The service will also feature up and coming comedians curated by Hart through LOL showcases at events, including a partnership with the Just for Laughs comedy festival. Leading into the August 3rd launch, Hart is previewing a sneak peek of the content with his hidden camera series, Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend . Sponsored by Lyft and featuring guests Trey Songz and Joel McHale, Hart transforms into elderly, over-sharing Lyft driver Donald Mac to see how far he can push the limits. The first episode debuts on Laugh Out Loud’s Facebook, with future episodes running weekly exclusively on Laugh Out Loud’s streaming service. Watch the video below….

WOW, Kevin Hart is making big moves!!!