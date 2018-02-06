After celebrating the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Comedian/actor Kevin Hart got on his plane and flew to Philadelphia Monday morning to meet with a young fan named Saniyah Bell …who unfortunately is battling an inoperable brain tumor.
Hart made the trip to Philadelphia because while in route back home to California.. he had just learned that it was Saniyah dream to meet him one day. He posed for pictures, gave her some gifts, and left calling her his best friend.
Watch the videos below:
Today was a emotional day….Thru social media I was informed that this beautiful young girl name Saniyah Bell had a dream/request of one day meeting me…I was also told that she has DIPG which is a inoperable brain tumor with no survival rate….it's very aggressive and automatically terminal upon diagnosis. My heart stopped and I shut everything down and took my plane to Philadelphia this morning to meet her….She is no longer in this fight by herself. She now has a friend in me….I swear on my kids that I am going to be available for you Saniyah….I am a phone call away. Please know that you are loved and that you are as strong as they come. Sincerely your new best friend K Hart #LoveYou