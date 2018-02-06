



After celebrating the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Comedian/actor Kevin Hart got on his plane and flew to Philadelphia Monday morning to meet with a young fan named Saniyah Bell …who unfortunately is battling an inoperable brain tumor.

Hart made the trip to Philadelphia because while in route back home to California.. he had just learned that it was Saniyah dream to meet him one day. He posed for pictures, gave her some gifts, and left calling her his best friend.

Watch the videos below: