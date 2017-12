Comedian turned actor Kevin Hart appeared Power 105.1 radio show “The Breakfast Club” recently and opened up about why he cheated on his wife Eniko Parrish, who was then pregnant at the time.

Hart, who was promoting his new film, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” was contrite saying the best way to deal with the issue was to address it head-on.

Watch the video below: