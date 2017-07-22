Watch: Go Behind the Scenes of New Movie ‘Girls Trip’ (Video)





Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the new movie “Girls Trip,” starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Larenz Tate and Mike Colter.

Girls Trip is a 2017 comedy film, which follows the story of four lifelong friends on a long-overdue weekend getaway trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Music Festival. Their sisterhood is rekindled and wild sides are rediscovered, with nights of partying, hook-ups and bad decisions, as well as raw and vulnerable moments that strengthen their bond.

Watch the behind-the-scenes- video below: