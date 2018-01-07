Tiffany Haddish: 7 Personal Things You Probably Did Not Know (Video)





As you probably already know, “Girls Trip” breakout star and comedienne Tiffany Haddish had a pretty stellar 2017 and 2108 is shaping up to be even better for her.

Who is Tiffany Haddish?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After guest starring on several television series, Haddish gained prominence as Jackie on the first season of the OWN television drama “If Loving You Is Wrong” from 2014 to 2015. From 2015 to 2017, she starred as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. After appearing in the 2016 comedy film Keanu, Haddish made her film breakthrough as Dina in the 2017 film Girls Trip, for which she received critical acclaim.

Here’s 7 Personal Things You Might Not Know:

1. Tiffany Sarac Haddish was born on December 3rd, 1979 in Los Angeles, California.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

2. After Haddish’s father left when she was three years old, her mother remarried and went on to have more children; Haddish has two half-sisters and two half-brothers. In 1988 while living in Colton, California, Haddish’s stepfather tampered with the brakes on her mother’s car, resulting in her mother crashing through the windshield of her car. The horrific accident caused Haddish’s mother to have brain damage, possibly triggering schizophrenia. The tampering was allegedly intended to harm Haddish and her siblings as well, but they had opted to stay home.

3. When Haddish was twelve-years-old, she and her siblings were put into foster care. As a result, Tiffany lived in three foster homes. When she was 15, she and her siblings were reunited and put under the care of their grandmother.

4. Haddish said she could not read very well until high school, but improved when she received tutoring from a teacher. She also got in a lot of trouble at school, despite her award-winning participation in drama competition featuring Shakespearean monologues. In 1997, after her social worker gave her an ultimatum to either attend psychiatric therapy or go to the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp, then 17-year-old Haddish opted for comedy as outlet for her pain.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

5. Before her on-screen success, Haddish held a number of jobs, including customer service for Alaska Airlines. Haddish has said she lived in her car during her 20s while in her early days of comedy.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

6. Haddish married and divorced her ex-husband William Stewart twice. She filed for divorce in L.A. County, California, in 2011 and 2013. As described in her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” Tiffany accused Stewart of allef=gedly physical abusing here, which resulted in her having a miscarriage. In the book, she also says he became outraged after a comedy show she performed at when he saw her talking to another male comedian. However, according to V-103, William Stewart has denied all physical abuse claims and says he had nothing to do with the miscarriage. Stewart says he has documents to prove his innocence.

7. Haddish was the first black comedienne to host SNL – Saturday Night Live: Tiffany Haddish/Taylor Swift (2017).