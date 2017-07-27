Heartfelt: NBA Star Stephen Curry Surprises Disabled Navy Veteran Tim Birckhead And Family While They Explore Their New Home Built By Home Depot! (Video)





Check out this heartfelt video of NBA star Steph Curry surprising disabled Navy veteran Tim Birckhead on “The View” while he was exploring his new handicap accessible home for the first time built by “Home For Our Troops” and ‘Home Depot.”

Timothy Birckhead was first invited to share his story on “The View” last fall. While serving as a naval officer, he learned he suffered from hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies, which debilitated his sensory and motor nerves.

At just 34 years old, he went from driving a car to being in a wheelchair in the course of a year. He moved in with his brother, but was unable to navigate his way around the home without significant assistance and care.

Last March, however, he found out Homes For Our Troops would build him a new accessible home. That November, in honor of Veteran’s Day, Birckhead appeared on the ABC talk show, where he found out Home Depot would also be contributing to the construction, and every room in his new house would be furnished. Sara Haines also traveled to his New Jersey town this past January for a kick-off party with his new neighbors. As the work got underway, the former Navy member t

Now more than a year after the process first began, “The View” showcased the big unveiling, which Haines and Whoopi Goldberg attended in person, and also NBA star Steph Curry.