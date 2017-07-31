



TheBallerLife.com has learned that Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel abruptly announced his retirement from the game of professional football.

Urschel, age 26, says he based his decision after the results of a medical study that was released earlier this week citing that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was found in nearly 99 percent of deceased NFL players’ brains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Urshel released a statement via Twitter announcing his retirement.

Urshel said he wants to spend more quality time with his fiancee Louisa Thomas and prepare for fatherhood. Urshel and his fiancee are expecting their first child together in December.

Urschel, and doctoral candidate in applied mathematics, is pursuing his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focusing on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning.

Jon’s fiancee, Louisa Thomas, is a journalist and author of Louisa: The Extraordinary Life of Mrs. Adams. She is also a former writer for the website Grantland. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, The Paris Review, and other places.



Photo Source/Credit: LouisaThomas.com