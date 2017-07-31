Lebron James: A Day In The Life (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Counts $1 Million In Cash On Instagram Live: “They Talking About I Owe Somebody!” (Video)
Lala Anthony Talks Freak Scenes On Hit Show ‘Power’, Divorce From Hubby Carmelo, Dating And More! (Video)
Terrence J And His Girlfriend Jasmine Sanders Visit The ‘Wendy Williams Show’…..Speaks On Their Relationship, How They First Met And More! (Video)
Alrighty Then: LeBron James Dancing In Spandex At The Gym! (Video)

NFL Star John Urschel Abruptly Retires From Football At Age 26 After CTE Brain Disease Report Released! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel abruptly announced his retirement from the game of professional football.

Urschel, age 26, says he based his decision after the results of a medical study that was released earlier this week citing that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was found in nearly 99 percent of deceased NFL players’ brains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Urshel released a statement via Twitter announcing his retirement.

Urshel said he wants to spend more quality time with his fiancee Louisa Thomas and prepare for fatherhood. Urshel and his fiancee are expecting their first child together in December.

Urschel, and doctoral candidate in applied mathematics, is pursuing his doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, focusing on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning.

Jon’s fiancee, Louisa Thomas, is a journalist and author of Louisa: The Extraordinary Life of Mrs. Adams. She is also a former writer for the website Grantland. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, The Paris Review, and other places.


Photo Source/Credit: LouisaThomas.com

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment