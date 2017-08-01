



Actor Idris Elba stopped by the studio of “Good Morning America” earlier today and revealed if he will ever get married again and dished on his new movie “The Dark Tower.”

Watch the interview below:

When Idris says ‘he’s been there done that’…he really means it after being married two times.

Elba was married to his first wife…. a make-up artist named Hanne Kim Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. They have one daughter together named Isan, but the marriage ended soon after her birth.



In 2006, Elba married a real estate attorney named Sonya Nicole Hamlin. Unfortunately, their marriage only lasted six weeks.

In 2013, Idris started dating Naiyana Garth, who gave birth to their son Winston Elba in 2014. In 2016, it was rumoured that Idris and Naiyana separated, but shortly after they were seen hand in hand at the BAFTA Awards.