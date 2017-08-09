NFL Wives Connect On Facebook To Support Each Other On Their Husbands’ Long-Term Health Challenges! (Video)

He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)
As science and medical reports come out about the health consequences of the playing the game football, the wives of NFL players have connected on Facebook to support each other by giving advice and support as they face major health challenges.

The invitation-only Facebook group, which includes more than 2,000 women, creates an online support system for wives and partners of NFL players who are worried about the long-term health of their partners.

