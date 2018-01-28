NFL Star Cam Jordan Gifts Super Bowl Tickets To 108-Year-Old World War II Veteran (Video)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Shows Off Another $100 Million Dollar Check He Received From Last Fight! (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star defensive lineman Cam Jordan wanted to do something special for an American hero, so he gifted Super Bowl tickets to World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks, who is 108-years-child

Lawrence Brooks, born September 12, 1909, served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during WWII. He was a support worker for officers in his battalion, performing any task asked of him. Brooks attained the rank of Private 1st Class during the war.

