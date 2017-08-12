Ezekiel Elliott Suspended 6 Games By NFL For Alleged Domestic Violence With Ex-Girlfriend Tiffany Thompson! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games Friday after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in Ohio.

ABC NEWS report:

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott’s girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his then-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Elliott will be eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 23.

Elliott has three days to appeal the ruling. One of his agents didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NFL Players Association said it was reviewing the decision and had been in touch with Elliott’s representative

