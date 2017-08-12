Rappers LL Cool J And Fat Joe Double Date With Their Wives In New York! (Photos)
Shannon Sharpe And Rob Parker Discuss Black People Boycotting The NFL Over Colin Kaepernick Blackballing! (Video)
NBA Star Draymond Green Surprises One Of His Biggest Fans In The UK (Video)
Kevin Durant Visits India….And Sets New Guinness World Record! (Video)
He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)

Ezekiel Elliott Suspended 6 Games By NFL For Alleged Domestic Violence With Ex-Girlfriend Tiffany Thompson! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended for six games Friday after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in Ohio.

ABC NEWS report:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott’s girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his then-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson. Elliott will be eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 23.

Elliott has three days to appeal the ruling. One of his agents didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NFL Players Association said it was reviewing the decision and had been in touch with Elliott’s representative

Watch the video below for more details on this story…

Wow! We are surprised Ezekiel was suspended for 6 games despite prosecutors not charging him!!! But again, we are not surprised, because this is the NFL we are talking about here.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment