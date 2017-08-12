News Anchor Sharon Reed Speaks On If She Has A Secret Love-Child With LeBron James (VIDEO)





Former Cleveland news reporter Sharon Reed, who has long been rumored to have a secret baby with NBA star LeBron James, visited the “The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith”, and opened up about the long-standing rumor for the first time.

A few years back, the initial rumor/report is believed to have started on a message board before being picked up by several sports and entertainment blogs and spread around the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“A source had reported, “Word is WOIO fired Reed just after she went on maternity leave in December 2012. Apparently, she was terminated because she violated the morals clause in her contract. “According to sources close to Reed, it was an open secret at work that she has been seeing LeBron for years — while he was with Savannah. When things started getting out of hand, the Cavaliers brass reportedly met with WOIO management to request that Reed not cover the Cavs home games.”

During her interview with Ryan Cameron, Reed was asked flat out if she had a baby with LeBron James.

Watch the video below to hear what she had to say…..

Sharon Reed is an Emmy nominated anchor known for her crisp storytelling and engaging live reports. Sharon has moderated Town Hall Meetings, been an NBA and NFL sideline reporter and a talk radio host.

A groundbreaking personality, her first person “Body of Art” story made national headlines and broke ratings records at her station as the most watched ever. It also landed her on ‘The Late Show’ opposite David Letterman in a memorable appearance.

Sharon has previously worked as an anchor and reporter in St Louis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Miami and Baltimore. She began her broadcasting career as an on-air correspondent for the syndicated program “American Journal” right out of college.

Sharon is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master’s Degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.



Photo Source/Credit Sharon Reed