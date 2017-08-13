Paying It Forward: Former Homeless Hairdresser Gives Free Monthly Makeovers To Women In Need! (Video)





Check out this “feel good” story about a former homeless hairdresser named Vanessa Howard, who is giving homeless women free makeovers, along with prayers, at her Tampa, Florida salon, bringing some of the women in need to tears.

The monthly sessions would normally be worth about $300 per person, but are totally free thanks to Howard, who says she was once homeless and suicidal herself. She says it was a good Samaritan who jump started her journey to her job 25 years ago.

Watch the heartfelt video below: