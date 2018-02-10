



After Sunday night’s Super Bowl loss, New England Patriots wide receiver Bernard Reedy said he plans on returning to a past off-season job that pays him just $11 an hour.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reed, a St. Petersburg, Florida native, says in the off-season…he works in his hometown as a driver for Car Ride, a transportation – ambulatory care company for people in wheelchairs. He picked up the gig in 2015

After being cut by the Atlanta Falcons in 2005, Reed started the job because it kept him grounded throughout the ups and downs of his NFL career. In 2014, Reedy entered the league as an undrafted free agent. In the past four seasons, he has been cut six times due to injuries or team necessity.

Despite being signed through next season with the New England Patriots, Reedy plans to go back and work for Care Ride two weeks after the Super Bowl is finished.

Watch the video below…