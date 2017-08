After putting love on the back burner to pursue her Olympic dreams, 4-time gold Olympic medalist Simone Biles took to instagram and went public with her first ever boyfriend Stacey Ervin

Biles, 20, took her fellow gymnast/boyfriend Ervin as her date to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday, where she was inducted.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below: