Chadwick Boseman’s Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward



Meet Taylor Simone Ledward, girlfriend of actor Chadwick Bozeman.

We are not sure how they first met or when they first starting dating, but we do know back in 2015 photos started popping up on the web of the pair out in public and at social events together.

As a matter of fact, the two were spotted attending the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk context last night.

See video below:

We do not know much about Taylor, but we did find a video of her singing W. C. Handy’s “Saint Louis Blues.” Apparently, Simone has some type of background in music.

Chadwick Boseman is best known for portraying Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) and currently Black Panther.

Boseman graduated from Howard University in Washington, DC, in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in directing. He also graduated from the British American Drama Academy in London. Chadwick went on to graduate from New York City’s Digital Film Academy. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in 2008.

