NBA Star Kevin Durant Says He Would Drink Scarlett Johansson’s Bath Water! (Video)





The “Thirst” is real!!

In a recent podcast interview with host Bill Simmons, NBA star Kevin Durant talked about a 2011 tweet he sent out about actress Scarlett Johansson and revealed that he doesn’t feel ashamed about what he said in the tweet.

Back in 2011, Durant tweeted:

Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water…#random — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2011

Durant told Simmons: “I hope she was aware of it,” KD told Bill Simmons. “It is strange now because it made me look crazy, but now it made me look real cool because I would. I actually love Scarlett Johansson, and I would do that. And she’s single now from what I heard.”

Alrighty then…Mr. Durant. LOL!!!