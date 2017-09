Last week, NBA star Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union celebrated their 3 year wedding anniversary.

On their special day, Wade cooked Gabby a special meal consisting of his delicious home-made spaghetti.

Also, Wade shared a wonderful video on Instagram that included John Legend, as well as a special message to the love of his life.

