Here We Go: Kevin Hart’s S#x Tape Partner Montia Sabbag Holds Press Conference To Address Extortion Allegations!! (Video)





Montia Sabbag, the woman who ended up on the extortion s#x video with Kevin Hart, held a press conference today with high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom and says she’s a crime victim herself and she’s going to cops.

TMZ reports:

Montia Sabbag joined her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, for a news conference just a few minutes ago and acknowledged she had “an intimate relationship” with Hart that apparently was partially captured on the video.

She says she has not been contacted by law enforcement yet, but Bloom said they are going to cops immediately.

Bloom said her client is not demanding money from Kevin, whom she says is also a victim. Our photog asked about our story … that Sabbag’s previous lawyer told Kevin’s people she would take a lie detector test if they paid her $420,000. Bloom said “She is not demanding money.” She did not address the issue of the prior demand with respect to the lie detector.

Watch the video below: