Snoop Dogg And Magic Johnson Discuss Colin Kaepernick Still Being Unemployed And Kneeling For The National Anthem!

LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump’s Recent NFL Comments And Explains Why He Called Trump A “Bum!” (Video)



A few hours after Donald Trump rescinded his White House invitation to Stephen Curry and the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, LeBron James took to the social media and weighed on the incident and Trump’s comments towards Colin Kaepernick

Lebron Tweeted:

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.

After his tweet, Lebron followed up with a video clarifying what he really was trying to say.

Watch the video below:

