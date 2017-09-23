NBA Star Jrue Holiday’s Wife Lauren’s Health Continues To Improve After Battling Brain Tumor! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has some good news to report about NBA star Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday who celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on Wednesday following a tough long year.
Last year, Lauren Holiday was diagnosed with a brain tumor and retired from professional soccer. Jrue took a leave of absence from the NBA to care for his family.
Jrue posted on Instagram Wednesday, “A year later, my love and world are healthy and happy.”
Watch the videos below:
In case you wondering what happened to Lauren, check out the video below of Lauren after she had a brain tumor removed and gave birth to her daughter.
I have been hiding myself from a camera for the past 7 months. I didn't want anyone to see my paralyzed face, my eye that is now crossed, the bald spots from radiation & my half shaved head. Granted you can't see any of those things in this picture, just a patch…it's a huge step. Today reminded me just how incredibly strong women are. The resilience of our bodies, the power of our minds, the ability to put other humans fully before ourselves, our compassionate hearts but most of all our undying love for our families, our friends and our precious babies. I went through the day admiring women at church, at lunch and those just walking down the street. I am so proud to be a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and most of all a mother. Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas, Mamas-to-be and future mamas! You are beautiful. You are ridiculously strong. But most of all you are loved. So very loved. ❤️