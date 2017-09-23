NBA Star Jrue Holiday’s Wife Lauren’s Health Continues To Improve After Battling Brain Tumor! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has some good news to report about NBA star Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren Holiday who celebrated their daughter’s first birthday on Wednesday following a tough long year.

Last year, Lauren Holiday was diagnosed with a brain tumor and retired from professional soccer. Jrue took a leave of absence from the NBA to care for his family.

Jrue posted on Instagram Wednesday, “A year later, my love and world are healthy and happy.”

Watch the videos below:

In case you wondering what happened to Lauren, check out the video below of Lauren after she had a brain tumor removed and gave birth to her daughter.