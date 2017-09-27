Cris Carter Gets Emotional While Explaining Why He’d Still Play Football Despite Fears About CTE Disease: “There’s Not Many Options For A Black Man! (Video)





After the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found to have advanced stages of CTE when he died, NFL Hall Of Famer Cris Carter got emotional while opening up about his fears of the disease and why he’d still play football despite the research that has been released about the effects it has on the brain.

An emotional Carter said: “Am I scared? Yes, I’m scared but football has given me and my family everything I love in life. There’s not a whole bunch of options in America for a black man.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below: