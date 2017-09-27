Idris Elba Goes Public With New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Watch: LaVar Ball Surprises His Struggling Handyman With A Brand New Truck And New Job As Property Manager For Big Baller Brand! (Video)
Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Speaks On His New Book On Men’s Fashion Titled “Style Drivers And Says He Still Calls His Mother For Fashion Advice! (Video)
Snoop Dogg And Magic Johnson Discuss Colin Kaepernick Still Being Unemployed And Kneeling For The National Anthem!

Cris Carter Gets Emotional While Explaining Why He’d Still Play Football Despite Fears About CTE Disease: “There’s Not Many Options For A Black Man! (Video)



After the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez was found to have advanced stages of CTE when he died, NFL Hall Of Famer Cris Carter got emotional while opening up about his fears of the disease and why he’d still play football despite the research that has been released about the effects it has on the brain.

An emotional Carter said: “Am I scared? Yes, I’m scared but football has given me and my family everything I love in life. There’s not a whole bunch of options in America for a black man.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post


Fatal error: Call to undefined function get_related_posts_thumbnails() in /home/content/12/4302912/html/wp-content/themes/generatepress-child/content-single.php on line 97