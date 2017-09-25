97-Year-Old WWII Veteran Takes A Knee To Support Colin Kaepernick And NFL Players: “Those Kids Have Every Right To Protest! (Video)





A photo of a 97-year-old World War II veteran joining in the #TakeAKnee protest with NFL players has gone viral after his grandson posted it on Twitter.

The grandfather, John Middlemas of Missouri, told the News-Leader that he did it to spread a message of love.

“I’m trying to say that you have to love everybody,” he said, adding that he wants to teach what he always teaches his grandkids: “Be like Jesus.”

Middlemas’ protest was meant to express solidarity with a handful of NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police violence, most famously former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

When asked about his feelings about the president, the veteran told the newspaper that the president is “garbage-mouthed” and that he does not support him.