WTF: Rapper Nelly Allegedly Arrested For R#pe! (Video)

Wow, this is something that’s hard to believe, but a person has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law.
TheBallerLife.com has heard that rapper Nelly has been arrested for allegedly r*ping a woman on his tour bus.
TMZ reports:
Law enforcement sources tell us, a woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.
We’re told the alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We’re told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her.
Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. It appears he was in custody at the time of this post.
