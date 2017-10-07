WTF: Rapper Nelly Allegedly Arrested For R#pe! (Video)





Wow, this is something that’s hard to believe, but a person has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law.

TheBallerLife.com has heard that rapper Nelly has been arrested for allegedly r*ping a woman on his tour bus.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

TMZ reports: Law enforcement sources tell us, a woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington. We’re told the alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We’re told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her.

Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. It appears he was in custody at the time of this post. Here’s a video below of Nelly just hours before his arrest….

Stay tuned!!