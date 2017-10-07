Idris Elba Goes Public With New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Watch: LaVar Ball Surprises His Struggling Handyman With A Brand New Truck And New Job As Property Manager For Big Baller Brand! (Video)
Detroit Lions Fan Responds After Being Called The N-Word For Sitting During National Anthem! (Video)
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Speaks On His New Book On Men’s Fashion Titled “Style Drivers And Says He Still Calls His Mother For Fashion Advice! (Video)
Snoop Dogg And Magic Johnson Discuss Colin Kaepernick Still Being Unemployed And Kneeling For The National Anthem!

WTF: Rapper Nelly Allegedly Arrested For R#pe! (Video)



Wow, this is something that’s hard to believe, but a person has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law.

TheBallerLife.com has heard that rapper Nelly has been arrested for allegedly r*ping a woman on his tour bus.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us, a woman claims she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus in Washington, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

We’re told the alleged rape occurred Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM. We’re told she specifically said Nelly is the one who raped her.
Nelly was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. It appears he was in custody at the time of this post.

Here’s a video below of Nelly just hours before his arrest….

Stay tuned!!

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment