NFL Baller Robby Anderson Arrested And Tells Officer: “I Will Find Your Wife And F**k Her And Then Nut In Her Eye!” (Video)





NFL baller Robby Anderson was arrested in Florida for the second time in less than a year, and this time…police say he threatened to s#xually assault the arresting officer's wife.

Anderson, 24, who was arrested at around 2:15am for going 105 miles-per-hour in a 45 zone, was placed in the back of the police vehicle and ‘stated that when he got out he was going to find (the officer’s) wife, f–k her and n-t in her eye,’ according to the the police report with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Daily News, the police report says it didn’t end there, and that NFL star continued to threaten the officer.

