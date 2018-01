Former “Basketball Wives” star Laura Govan chatted with the “Breakfast Club” yesterday and addressed R&B singer Tamar Braxton’s allegations that she’s pregnant with the child of Vincent Herbert, Tamar’s estranged husband.

Govan says she blames her ex-fiance – former NBA star Gilbert Arenas for her name even being brought up in this foolishness, but thinks he’s not the only one dragging her name in this scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Listen to the interview below: