Floyd Mayweather’s Car Salesman Reveals How Much He Spends On Oil Changes And New Tires For His Bugatti (Video)

Floyd Mayweather’s car salesman Obe Okeke reveals how much he spends on oil changes and new tires for his Bugatti. In case you did not know, owning exotic cars ain’t cheap.

TMZ Sports spoke with Floyd’s longtime car guy Obe Okeke — aka Doctor Bugatti –﻿ who was on his way over to oversee maintenance on one of the boxer’s “triple red” 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport Convertible.

Okeke has previously told us the car is worth around $3.3 MILLION.

So, how much does an oil change and a tire replacement run on one of these supercars? Obe breaks it down … and it’s gonna make all of us feel really, super poor.

Watch the video below:

Holy cow!!! Floyd spends more on oli changes than some people make in a year!

