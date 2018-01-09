



Meet Chelsea Peltin Ingram, wife of NFL star Mark Ingram.

We are not sure how Mark and Chelsea first met, but we do know the couple announced their engagement back in July 2016 and followed up by getting married on April 3rd, 2017. After their wedding, Mark and Chelsea traveled 23 hours and spent their honeymoon on a small tropical island called Maldives, which is located on the Indian Ocean.

The couple has three children together – daughters Mila, Myla and their baby son, Mark V. Ingram III.

Chelsea Ingram, maiden name Chelsea Peltin, was born in San Diego, California. Chelsea is a mix of African-American, Russian and French Canadian. Her mother is Russian and French Canadian and dad is African-American. Chelsea, a former hip hop video vixen turned fitness model, who graduated with a degree in Broadcasting Journalism from California State University. Also, she worked as an anchor and news producer at 88.5 KCSN.

Mark Ingram Jr. is currently playing running back for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. He played college football for the University of Alabama, won the Heisman Trophy, and was a member of a national championship team. The New Orleans Saints chose him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Ingram has earned two NFL Pro Bowl selections in 2014 and 2017.

On March 7th, 2015, Ingram signed a four-year – 16 million dollar contract with the New Orleans Saints. Mark’s deal includes a $3.6 million signing bonus and $7.6 million dollars guaranteed.

