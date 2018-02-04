So Sad: NFL Star Edwin Jackson Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Indianapolis! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has some sad news to report about Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson…who was one of two people killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

TMZ reports:

According to Indiana State Police, Jackson and another man, Jeffrey Monroe, were struck early Sunday morning by a driver off of I-70 in Indianapolis. Both men were killed.

Cops say Jackson and Monroe were standing near a stopped vehicle on the shoulder of the highway when a black Ford F-150 truck swerved into their area and hit them.

Police say they believe the driver of the truck, Alex Cabrera Gonsales, was intoxicated. He reportedly tried fleeing the scene on foot after the crash, but he was apprehended by authorities.