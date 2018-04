TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate a New Orleans high school senior named Darrin Francois, who got accepted into 83 colleges and received more than $3 million in scholarships.

Francois said he hasn’t officially chosen a school as of yet, but he’s considering several law schools. Francois says whichever scholarship gives him the most financial coverage will definitely sway his final decision.

Watch the video below: