On the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art stairs tonight, rapper 2 Chainz got down on one knee and proposed again to his longtime fiancée Kesha Ward.

Kesha, who has three kids with the 40-year-old rapper, was spotted wiping tears from her eyes as she looked shocked and joyful.

Back in June 2013, 2 Chainz first proposed to Ward at the BET Awards, but the pair never made it official and tied the knot..

Watch the video below: