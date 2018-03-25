



TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com would like to congratulate NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice on popping the big question to his longtime girlfriend Latisha Pelayo.

While attending the DeBartolo Family Foundation all-star charity gala at the Waterside Mariott Hotel in Tampa, Florida last night, Jerry decided to make the evening super special by getting on stage and proposing to his long time love of 10 years Pelayo..who by the way said “Yes.”

Watch the proposal below:

This will be Rice, age 55, second marriage. Rice and Pelayo have been dating for over 10 years, after first meeting at their local gym in 2008.

Latisha Pelayo is a licensed Esthetician, who is the owner of a San Carlos skin-care salon.

Jerry Rice is a NFL Hall of Famer who primarily played with the San Francisco 49ers. He is widely considered to be the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. He is the all-time leader in most major statistical categories for wide receivers, including receptions, touchdown receptions, and receiving yards.

Prior to dating Latisha, Rice married Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell on September 8th, 1987. On June 2007, Jacqueline filed for divorce in June 2007 and the former couple’s divorce was finalized in late December 2009. They have three children together.