Derek Fisher Proposes To Girlfriend Gloria Govan And She Said ‘Yes!’ (Video)

TheBallerLife.com – BallerWives.com has learned that ex-NBA star Derek Fisher popped the big question to his girlfriend, Gloria Govan.

TMZ Sports reports… 43-year-old Fisher got down on one knee during a small shindig at their Los Angeles-area home on April 7, surrounded by their kids and Gloria’s nephew.

Derek had some of Gloria’s friends take her out during the day so he could decorate the house while she was gone … candles, flower petals … it was romantic!

Derek and Gloria have been dating since 2015. Both were previously married but have since divorced their significant others. Of course, Gloria was married to Matt Barnes — which caused some some legendary drama between Derek and his ex-Lakers teammate. But Barnes recently said the beef is over and the two are now cool.

Gloria’s ex and Fisher’s former teammate Matt Barnes weighed in on the engagement, saying he’s happy for everyone involved!

