Retired NFL star and “Dancing With The Stars” champion Rashad Jennings stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show recently and talked about his new book, “The If in Life”.

Also, Rashad opened up about his love life, surprising his mother Deborah Jennings with a brand new house and what career goals he wants to accomplish next.

Watch the interview below:

