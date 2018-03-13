Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Explains The Real Reason Why He Drove 95 Miles To Fight Ex-Teammate Derek Fisher At His Ex-Wife Gloria Govan’s House! (Video)

TheBallerLife.com has finally found out the answers we have been looking for in regards to the Matt Barnes vs. Derek Fisher fight.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
In a recent interview with Chris Broussard’s “In the Zone,” Barnes finally explained the real reason why he drove 95 miles to fight his former teammate Derek Fisher at his ex-wife Gloria Govan’s house.
Watch the video below:
"He and I are cool. … He makes my kids happy, [so] I'm happy."@Matt_Barnes22 explains the Derek Fisher situation and its resolution in a candid interview with @Chris_Broussard on #InTheZone. pic.twitter.com/IQbzxnxht0
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 10, 2018