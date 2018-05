NFL star Odell Beckham Jr surprised his little sister Jasmine with a brand new 2018 Jeep for her 16th birthday.

Beckham pulled up in a matte black jeep with custom interior, logos in headrests and trunk panel, custom painted wheels with a giant red bow on the hood surprising his sister on her sweet 16. Family and friends gathered around and cheered her receiving her new present.

Watch the video below: