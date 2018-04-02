Retired NBA Star Matt Barnes Launches Scholarship Fund For Stephon Clark’s Children Who Lost Their Father To Police Shooting! (Video)





While speaking at rally in downtown Sacramento, California, recently retired NBA star Matt Barnes announced he is starting a scholarship fund to ensure the kids of slain Stephon Clark will have the opportunity to go to college.

Last week, Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man, was shot by the police in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento on March 18th.

