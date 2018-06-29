



TheBallerLife.com has learned that a 24-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she drove onto Interstate 95 in Miami with her ex-boyfriend riding on the hood of her car, authorities said.

The 911 call made from a South Florida man desperately hanging from the hood of a car speeding at 70 miles an hour has been released. For 19 terrifying miles down busy I-95 south near Miami, 22-year-old Junior Frances did all he could to stay on the car.

Watch the crazy videos below: