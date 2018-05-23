NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))
NFL Baller Reuben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Testifies In Court On How She Lied About Him Hitting Her, Her Plan To Extort Him For Money And F-Up His Career..Plus Admits To Stealing $8,000 From Him! (Video)
David Johnson’s Wife Meghan Brock Johnson
Larry Fitzgerald’s Girlfriend Melissa Blakesley
Watch: Rapper 2 Chainz Proposes Again To Longtime Fiancee Kesha Ward On The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet (Video)

21-Year-Old Woman Suing Singer R. Kelly Claiming He Filmed Nonconsensual S#x, Routinely Locked Her Up And Gave Her A S#xually Transmitted Disease. (Video)



A woman named Faith Rodgers is suing singer-songwriter R. Kelly for failure to disclose a s#xually transmitted disease, and she accuses him of s#xual battery.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

Watch the interview below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Cris Carter Speaks On LaVar Ball Pulling His Two Sons LiAngelo And LaMelo Out Of UCLA: It's Flat Out...
Watch: Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Get Emotional While Finally Reconciling Their Strained Friends...
Shannon Sharpe Calls Cam Newton A 'House Slave' For Defending His Team's Owner Jerry Richarsdson: "W...
LOL: Charles Barkley Fires Back At Lakers Fan Who Tweeted A 'Krispy Kreme' Joke About Him (Video)
Chadwick Boseman's Girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward
Jemele Hill Speaks On Her Tweets Calling Trump A White Supremist, National Anthem Protests, Suspensi...
Ava DuVernay Talks Directing New Movie 'A Wrinkle In Time!' (Video)
Evelyn Lozada Says She Still Trusts Ex-Hubby Chad Johnson With Her Life..Despite Domestic Violence I...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment