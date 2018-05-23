21-Year-Old Woman Suing Singer R. Kelly Claiming He Filmed Nonconsensual S#x, Routinely Locked Her Up And Gave Her A S#xually Transmitted Disease. (Video)





A woman named Faith Rodgers is suing singer-songwriter R. Kelly for failure to disclose a s#xually transmitted disease, and she accuses him of s#xual battery.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

Watch the interview below: