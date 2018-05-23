NFL Star Adrian Peterson’s Alleged Side Chick Heart Malone Releases Their Alleged Secret DM’s On Her Instagram Page…And Then Deletes It. (Video – Pics))
Meet Richa Jackson Hood, wife of NBA baller Rodney Hood.

Richa and Rodney first met while attending college at Duke University.

After dating during college, Richa and Rodney married on July 29th, 2016.

Richa welcomed the couple’s first child, Rodney Hood Jr. on January 3rd, 2016. On April 18th, 2018, the couple welcomed twins, Riley and Rich Hood.

Richa Shantel Jackson is a Oklahoma native, who played college basketball at Duke University, where she helped the team win two ACC Tournament Championships, three ACC regular season titles and three trips to the NCAA Elite Eight.

While at Duke, Richa majored in theater studies along with a minor in sociology and a certificate in policy journalism and media.

Rodney Hood is currently playing for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. He played college basketball for Mississippi State University and Duke University.

On June 26th, 2014, Hood was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. On February 8th, 2018, Hood was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.


Photo Source/Credit: Richa Hood

