NFL Baller Rueben Foster’s Ex-Girlfriend Elissa Ennis Prepared To Testify She Lied About Him Hitting Her And Her Injuries Came From Fighting His Side Chick! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that NFL baller Rueben Foster’s ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis is prepared to testify tomorrow that she lied about him hitting her and her injuries resulted from her fighting his side chick.

The Sacramento Bee reports:

Elissa Ennis, the ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster, plans to testify Thursday that the 49ers linebacker did not hit her on Feb. 11 and that she initially lied to police, her attorney confirmed Tuesday.

Ennis has since said, through attorney Stephanie Rickard, that the injuries she suffered, including a swollen lip and a ruptured eardrum, came from a prior fight with a woman. A video of Ennis scuffling with a woman has been given to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Clark said Ennis would be putting herself at risk of prosecution by admitting she fabricated her initial story but that he didn’t think the district attorney’s office would file charges against her.

On Feb. 11, Ennis told police he not only hit her 10 times with a closed fist, he dragged her down some stairs by her hair and threw her out of his Los Gatos home three times. She claimed he also smashed two cell phones — which Foster acknowledged in the police report — and during a previous argument threw her dog across a room.

Ennis is believed to have recanted that story to authorities just a few days after the initial incident. Still, the district attorney ultimately filed felony charges against Foster, strongly suggesting that prosecutors believe her initial story, not the one about a road-rage fight with another woman. Through her attorney, Ennis last month said she made up the story about Foster hitting her because she wanted to “trash his career.”