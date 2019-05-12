Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Watch: Russel Wilson Suprises His Mother With A Brand New House For Mother’s Day! (Video)
Congratulations: Idris Elba Marries Longtime Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre (Video)
Heartfelt: Listen To D.K. Metcalf’s Emotional Phone Call After Being Drafted By The NFL’s Seattle Seahawks! (Video)
Dwyane Wade and Wife Gabrielle Union Open Up About Life After The NBA (Video)

Watch: LeBron James Surprises Students At His “I PROMISE School” With $1 Million Dollar Grant For New Gym (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star LeBron James surprised students at his new “I PROMISE’ school in Akron, Ohio with a $1 million dollar grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation to build a brand new gym.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

James’ new “I Promise” school opened last summer to 240 of Akron’s most at-risk 3rd and 4th graders, who were performing below grade level. After a year open, 90 percent of those students are now “meeting or exceeding their individual growth goals in reading and math, outpacing peers across the school district,” according to a statement from the school.

Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment