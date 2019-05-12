Watch: LeBron James Surprises Students At His “I PROMISE School” With $1 Million Dollar Grant For New Gym (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star LeBron James surprised students at his new “I PROMISE’ school in Akron, Ohio with a $1 million dollar grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation to build a brand new gym.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

James’ new “I Promise” school opened last summer to 240 of Akron’s most at-risk 3rd and 4th graders, who were performing below grade level. After a year open, 90 percent of those students are now “meeting or exceeding their individual growth goals in reading and math, outpacing peers across the school district,” according to a statement from the school.

Watch the video below: