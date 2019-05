Actor/rapper Common, real name Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn, sat down with GMA’s Robin Roberts and opened up about his new book, “Let Love Have the Last Word.”

Also, Common visited “The Breakfast Club” and revealed his addiction to love, being molested by a family friend as a child and the relationship advice he received from former first lady Michelle Obama about finding the right woman.

Watch the videos below: