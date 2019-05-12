Shaquille O’Neal Buys 10 Pairs Of Shoes For Georgia Teen With Size 18 Feet (Video)

Watch: NFL Baller Mike Davis Surprises His Mother With New Home For Mother’s Day! (Video)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA Hall of Famer Shaq O’Neal once again paid it forward to a struggling Georgie mother and her 13-year-old son named by buying the teen 10 pair of shoes for his massive size 18 feet.

Struggling mom, Brittany Keith, posted a plea for help on Instagram this past Saturday, asking someone to help her in finding and paying for shoes for her 6 feet 2 inches tall son, Zach Keith, who is basketball and football player at Stewart Middle School in Douglasville.

Brittany tagged Atlanta’s CBS 46 in the Instagram post and the station contacted Shaq.

As a result, Shaq arranged for Brittany and Zach to visit Friedman’s Shoes, O’Neal’s favorite big-and-tall shoe store in Atlanta.

Watch the video below:

