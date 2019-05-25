



TV host/journalist Tamron Hall visited “Good Morning America” and opened up about becoming a first-time mother later in her life and welcoming her “miracle baby.”

In the exclusive interview, Tamron discussed becoming a mother at age 48, her new husband Steven Greener and launching her new upcoming show. Also, she spoke about motherhood and why she kept her high-risk pregnancy private.

Hall gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Moses, at age 48 last month after years of trying to conceive. In March 2019, Hall revealed that she is expecting her first child. On April 25th, 2019, Tamron announced she had given birth to a baby boy named Moses.

Watch the videos and interview below:

Hall is married to music executive Steven Greener. We do know when or how the couple first met or got married, but we do know Hall mentioned that she was dating someone in the “entertainment industry” during a 2017 interview with Steve Harvey.

According to reports, Greener works as the Head of Music Talent at Primary Wave Entertainment. Greener oversees the music talent management division at Primary Wave Entertainment, which includes artists such as Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, Steven Tyler, John Lennon, Def Leppard, and Hall & Oates, among many others. Greener has worked with music and comedy legends like Fantasia Barrino, Bernie Mac, Cee Lo Green, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy, Cypress Hill, Eric Benét, Yanni, among others. Greener is a partner at the company. Greener began his career working alongside Benny Medina, managing Will Smith–and has produced many films. His production credits include Guess Who, The Bernie Mac Show, and Soul Men.

On September 9th, 2019, Tamron Hall will be hosting her own syndicated talk show titled, “The Tamron Hall Show.”



