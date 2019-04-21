Malik Yoba Speaks On Meeting His Girlfriend BJ Hendrix On Match.com, And Why He Likes Internet Dating! (Video)





Actor Malik Yoba sat down with VladTV and opened up about why he tried out online dating after getting divorced and meeting his current girlfriend BJ Hendrix on Match.com.

Malik explained that he decided to try online dating because it allowed him to see potential date’s information upfront so that he would know if they were a good fit or not.

Watch the video below:

Back in October 2018, Malika wrote an open letter to his girlfriend BJ wishing her a happy birthday.

Malik wrote:

“@malikyoba Happy Birthday My Love Those who know me for real know that as a rule I don’t post images of my personal love life. As one who happens to do work that is consumed by the public the preciousness of privacy is so very real to me. Especially true now in this world of social media and it’s sudden power over our common sense, morals, values, states of being etc. That said, today I choose the extremely rare post about matters of my heart. Not very long ago we hit the roughest patch of our lives and separated for a time. But TODAY I publicly choose to celebrate YOU, the most incredible woman I’ve ever had the pleasure of loving. My truest reflection ever!”

Malik continued:

“It took me 48 years to finally find my match and I’m eternally grateful for you BJ Hendrix The last two years on this journey with you has taught me so much about myself, how to heal my childhood wounds, my capacity for growth and knowledge of self, what grace and unconditional love really looks like. US, two grown folks who meet on @match (YUP) , only to realize we’d met 20 years earlier, discover an immediate kinship, we’ve suffered through similar childhood traumas yet move in the world with the same grace, light and love in a way that mirrors each other in a way unequaled for us before. We quickly realize that we reflected the same values and a serious passion for service of others. We shared a similar world view on so many things from purpose, travel, food, culture, spirituality, art , music, love, inclusion and diversity and the list goes on.”

Also, Malik speaks on the bonds he and BJ share with them both raising biracial children. He said:

“Two hustlers and parents raising multicultural children who are determined to leave the world a little better than we found it. Thank you for taking this walk with me, thanks for the meaningful trials and tribulations and the opportunity to expand my everything with you. These last few months especially have been trying but through the pain, love, prayer, patience, diligence, focusing on what’s most important we find ourselves HERE, NOW TODAY in celebration of your birth. Thank you for BEING, for Braxton who warms my heart more than words can express w/her calling me “half dad”. I love you both madly! #libraseason”