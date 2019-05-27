Watch What Happens When Moviegoers Found Out Will Smith Sneaked Into Theater To See ‘Aladdin’ With Them! (Video)





Watch what happens when moviegoers found out actor Will Smith sneaked into the movie theater to watch his new movie ‘Aladdin’ with them.

Will slinked into a Calabasas theater just after the joint went dark for a showing of “Aladdin.” Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden and Willow went along for the ride and with all the star power … they went unnoticed … UNTIL … When the movie ended, Will stood up and people went nuts. Will was swarmed by fans who went in for selfies and hugs.

Watch the video below:



This is not the first time Will has surprised his fans. A few days earlier, Will surprised a group of Make-A-Wish kids and fundraisers.

Three lucky families, who were all wish children or fundraising superstars, were invited to a hotel in London on May 9th to record the song ‘Friend Like Me’ from the movie, with the West End theatre’s musical director Alan Williams at the piano. What they didn’t know was that Will Smith, who has supported Make-A-Wish for some time, was waiting in the wings to join in the fun.

Watch the video below: