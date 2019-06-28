Carmelo Anthony Responds To Rumors He Was Cheating On Wife LaLa With IG Model Sari Smiri On Yacht! (Video)





While joining NBA legend Michael Jordan pushing the Jordan Brand products in France, NBA star Carmelo Anthony was photographed hanging out and relaxing with Instagram model Sari Smiri on a yacht south of France.

After the photos starting spreading on blog sites, Carmelo quickly took to social media to clear up all the rumors that he was cheating on LaLa.

Melo stated:

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” Melo said. “That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.” “The only reason i’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.” “Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more. Peace.”

We really hope everything works out for carmelo and Lala, because we are rooting for their marriage work.