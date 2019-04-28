ESPN’s Ryan Clark Responds To Antonio Brown’s Invitation To Fight: “I Can’t Wait, Let’s Catch That Fade And Move On! (Video)





Retired NFL star turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark joined Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Will Cain on “First” Take” and explained why he’s ignored some of the things said by NFL star Antonio Brown, who told Clark to keep his name out of his mouth or risk getting beat down.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In response to Brown’s threat, Clark revealed that he welcomes Brown’s fight invitation but would have preferred him and Brown “catching a fade” (fight) in private and not opening up their beef to the public on social media.

Watch the video below: