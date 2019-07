NBA star Joel Embiid and his girlfriend Anne De Paula seem to be enjoying their vacation in China. The two have been posting a bunch of pics and videos together from their vacation.

On his Instagram story, Embiid posted a video of him and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend Anne riding high above the trees on a chair lift on their way to the top of the Great Wall of China.

Watch the video below: